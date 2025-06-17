STATEMENT FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ON POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING INCIDENT IN CHAUNCEY

The Office of the Attorney General expresses deep concern following a serious incident that occurred on the morning of Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a police operation in the community of Chauncey.

According to preliminary reports, a member of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was critically injured and is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. A civilian who may be a suspect (a man is presumed innocent until found guilty by an independent and impartial court) also sustained a gunshot wound during the operation. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

We extend our full support and prayers for the swift recovery of our injured officer and offer compassion and empathy to the civilian and their family, who are also impacted by this event. Our thoughts are with all those affected, directly and indirectly, by this unfortunate incident.

The following are recommended: an immediate, independent review of the operation be conducted to assess:

The planning and execution of the raid,

The chain of command,

The adequacy of safety protocols,

And the conditions that led to this outcome.

This review should be impartial, transparent, and comprehensive, and its findings will help guide both accountability and reform.

Lessons and Responsibility

This incident underscores the importance of flawless coordination, continuous tactical training, and advanced communication protocols in police operations, particularly in densely populated or high-risk areas. We must ensure that our officers are supported not just in enforcement, but also in welfare, safety, and operational readiness.

This moment also presents an opportunity for us to consider strengthening our operations by investing in technologies that help minimize human error, such as GPS-enabled tactical tracking, real-time command oversight, and the use of body-worn cameras.

A Clear Way Forward

As Attorney General, I envision that the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Security will support:

A Commission of Inquiry into the incident, with independent legal and civilian oversight. Immediate review and revision of operational protocols for tactical fieldwork. Enhanced training programs focusing on joint-unit coordination, urban operations, and use-of-force decision-making. Post-incident psychological care and support for all officers involved. Community engagement forums in Chauncey and surrounding areas to maintain public trust and provide clarity.

A Call for Unity and Respect

This is a moment that calls for unity, thoughtful reflection, and meaningful dialogue, not blame or speculation. We must stand in solidarity with our police officers, acknowledge the pain experienced by all parties, and reaffirm our collective responsibility to improve, as a government and as a nation.

As Attorney General, and as someone dedicated to public service and aspiring to serve the people in an elected capacity, I give you my assurance that this matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness. It will not be overlooked. It is a moment from which we will learn, take decisive action, and emerge stronger.

We will be led by compassion, driven by accountability, and anchored in an unwavering commitment to justice and national security.

May God bless our injured officer and the civilian, grant them a full recovery, and continue to watch over the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.