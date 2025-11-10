Attorney says PM’s ‘warrior call’ is descent into darkness

Prominent Attorney Kay Bacchus-Baptiste speaking on Boom FM 106.9 FM on Monday 10, has raised serious concerns about Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ recent election rhetoric, characterizing his comments as a dangerous call that threatens the democratic process in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bacchus-Baptiste expressed profound dismay at what he describes as an “unprecedented descent into darkness.”

The attorney accused Gonsalves of deliberately using inflammatory language by calling out his “labor army” and “labor warriors” to confront what he termed “NDP sore losers.”, while the election results are being announced.

The Attorney highlighted the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) historical commitment to peaceful democratic processes, noting they have lost the previous five elections without resorting to violence.

The attorney warned that Gonsalves might be attempting to create a narrative of potential NDP-instigated unrest, potentially seeking international sympathy and intervention.

Bacchus- Baptiste called on all the citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to condemn this call to violence.

“I call upon the Christian Council, the National Monitoring Council, and the Commission of Police to denounce this call”.

“Gonsalves is fully aware of what his call to arms means. He knowingly used words like ‘warriors’ and ‘labour army’. He also called on all Labour supporters across the country. This is a chilling call. He is calling for tribal war and civil unrest on all ordinary citizens of Saint Vincent when he says, or whom he refers to as, NDP sore losers”.

“Bacchus-Baptiste says the NDP lost the last five elections in a row. They never resorted to violence. And Gonsalves knows this. He is. He does not really believe that NDP will resort to violence, but in my opinion, he senses defeat”.

Bacchus-Baptiste says the statements must be brought to the attention of CARICOM and all the election observers.