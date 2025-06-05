Vincentian Author and social activist Conley ‘Chivambo’ Rose has died. Friends have taken to social media in glowing tribute to Rose.

Rose, in his younger years, worked as an accounts clerk with the St Vincent government and a former junior accounts clerk at Burns Fry and Timmins on the Wall Street Stock Exchange.

Rose served as Managing Director of FLAIR newspaper, Editor in Chief of the Independent Weekly newspaper and Acting Editor at the Vincentian Publishing Company.

In tribute to Rose, Dr. Chester Toney said that “Chivambo,” as he was affectionately called, was one of the first signatories to the official documents for the fraternal bonds between the United People’s Movement (UPM) and the Republic of Cuba.

That signature in the early 80s has facilitated thousands of Vincentians to pursue studies in Cuba up to this day, Toney said.