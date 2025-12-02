Police Appeal for Information on Keartons Resident, Lyda Adams

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is launching an urgent public appeal to locate Lyda “Sherica” Adams, a 36-year-old pregnant woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Adams, a resident of Keartons, Barroullie, was last seen at 8:05 a.m. on November 1, 2025.

Police describe her as a fair-skinned woman standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and a braided hairstyle. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a brown t-shirt featuring a teddy bear design and long brown pants.

Authorities are particularly concerned due to Adams being six months pregnant, which adds additional urgency to the search efforts.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is requesting anyone with potential information to come forward immediately.

Members of the public are urged to contact emergency services through the following channels:

Emergency Lines: 999 or 911

Police Control: 457-1211

Barroullie Police Station: 458-7349

Individuals with any information about Adams’ whereabouts are encouraged to speak directly with law enforcement to help expedite the investigation and ensure her safe return.

Anyone with potential leads is asked to contact the nearest police station or trusted police officer as soon as possible.