Zero Hunger Trust Fund Celebrates Home Gardening Heroes

Backyard Gardeners Earn Recognition in National Competition

Twenty-two (22) persons who participated in crop production in the national home gardening competition were recognized and awarded today when the The Zero Hunger Trust Fund held an official prize giving ceremony.

Winners received gardening supplies and tools, the top three winners were given contracts as a bonus to the gardening supplies and tools received.

At the ceremony at the NIS conference room, Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Colville King stated that Home Gardening is a direct and practical approach of addressing food security. Measures must be implemented to ensure that farmers or individuals involved in cultivation are given the opportunity or support to do so.

Senior Technical Officer, Currel Thompson-Fergus stated that the success of the national home gardening competition is attributed to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund. The entity made it possible for assistance to be provided to rural communities. She indicated that she is delighted with the outcome of the project as it gave individuals an opportunity to participate and produce food for their own livelihood.

Agriculture Officer and competition judge, Rodwell Charles encouraged individuals partaking in the national home garden competition on April 2nd, 2025, to practice more effective backyard techniques. These include vertical farming, inter-cropping, compost practice, cultivating short term crops, and hydroponics production.

Executive Director of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique stated that the Zero Hunger Trust Fund provided enormous support to the Rural Transformation Unit as it embodies the objective of building resilience and providing sustainability.

Honorable Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar stated that Agriculture is the pillar of society, and “in order for us to strive nationally we must focus on domestic improvements, specifically food security and crop production”. Minister Ceasar added that all lands should be utilized for small- or large-scale production to ensure that a source of food production.