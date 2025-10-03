SVG Bar Association law week starts October 5th

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bar Association is pleased to announce its calendar of activities for Law Week 2025, which will run from October 5th to October 11, 2025 under the theme “Serving Justice, Building Community.”

This year’s programme seeks to highlight the role of the legal profession in strengthening the rule of law, deepening public understanding of citizens’ rights, and fostering stronger connections with the community.

Programme of Events

· Sunday – Church Service

The week begins with a Service of Thanksgiving at the Kingstown Baptist Church, led by Pastor Cecil Richards.

· Monday – Panel Discussion (Radio)

A live panel on the Voices program with Jomo Thomas will explore “The Rights of Citizens When Interacting with the Police and the Right to Legal Representation.” Panelists: Attorneys Maxron Holder and ShirlanZita Barnwell.

· Tuesday – Members outreach

Members of the Bar will visit senior practitioners who are being recognized for their many years of bold service in the field of law. Namely, Former speaker of the House of Assembly and experienced civil practitioner L.A. Douglas Williams, and former Attorney General and experienced civil and criminal law practitioner Carlyle Dougan KC, Retired.

· Wednesday – School Visits & CLE Workshop

Over the course of the week including Wednesday, teams of lawyers will visit secondary schools across the country to engage students on law, rights, and civic responsibility. In the evening, forensic document examiner and work renowned handwriting expert Beverley East will deliver a Continuing Legal Education workshop at the UWI Global Campus for members of the Bar and the Judiciary.

· Thursday – Legal Aid Day & CLE Workshop

The public is invited to attend free legal consultations in the courtyard of the High Court. Later that day, the Honourable Mr. Justice Westmin James, Puisne Judge of the Judiciary of Trinidad & Tobago, will deliver a Continuing Legal Education workshop to members of the Bar and Judiciary on “AI, Ethics, and the Evolving Role of the Attorney-at-Law.”

· Friday – Moot & Logo Competition

The Bar Association in collaboration with Fredericks Attorneys & Notary Public presents the JH Bayliss Frederick Memorial Moot Competition, which begins at 1:30 p.m. This inaugural competition will feature students from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College vying for the title of first champion. The day’s proceedings will also include the announcement of the winner of the Bar Association’s Logo Competition, first launched in September. The event will be streamed on YouTube by ITFX.

· Saturday – Lawyers’ Retreat: “Advocates by the River”

The week closes with a wellness and fellowship retreat featuring yoga, sporting activities, and a traditional goat cook at River 14 in South Rivers.

“Law Week 2025, under the theme ‘Serving Justice, Building Community’, is an opportunity for members of the legal profession to connect with the public, educate our youth, and celebrate the dedication of practitioners who have shaped the law in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Each activity this week reflects our commitment to justice, learning, and community engagement.”