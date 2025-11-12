POLICE FORCE ENHANCES SERVICE DELIVERY IN BARROUALLIE

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to advance its mission of improving service delivery and strengthening public safety across the nation. As part of its ongoing commitment to responsive policing, preparations are currently underway to relocate the Barrouallie Police Station to the Barrouallie Community Centre.

This temporary relocation follows extensive engagement with community stakeholders in Barrouallie, where residents expressed the need for enhanced police presence and greater accessibility to services within the town. The RSVGPF has listened to those concerns and is acting decisively to ensure that the officers serving the district are stationed within an environment that supports both operational efficiency and community interaction.

The Barrouallie Community Centre provides a secure and spacious facility capable of accommodating police personnel and the resources necessary to maintain law and order effectively. The RSVGPF anticipates that this move will strengthen the bond between the police and the people of Barrouallie, fostering an environment of cooperation that is essential to crime prevention and national security.

Meanwhile, the RSVGPF is actively advancing plans for the construction of a new, permanent police station in Barrouallie, a development that will further enhance policing capacity in the Western Division. Preparatory work is already underway to ensure that this project moves forward efficiently and sustainably.

Additionally, plans are in motion for the rehabilitation of the Layou Police Station, which remains a vital component of the policing framework on the leeward side of the island. These initiatives form part of the broader organizational commitment to modernize facilities, support the welfare of officers, and strengthen the delivery of security services across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The RSVGPF extends appreciation to the residents of Barrouallie and surrounding communities for their continued cooperation and partnership. Together, we are building safer communities and a more secure Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.