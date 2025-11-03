Basketball rebounds in SVG with national championship launch

2025 National Basketball Championship Opens

The 2025 National Basketball Championship officially opened on Saturday, November 1st, at the New Montrose Basketball Facility. The event marked major progress for basketball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines where a national basketball tournament has not taken place in several years. Seven teams will be competing in the Senior 5v5 Division with fixtures to be released soon. In addition, the tournament will feature 3X3 U17 competitions, expanding opportunities for youth participation.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF), Suzette Jackson, offered opening remarks, reflecting on the progress made since she took office two years ago. She candidly spoke of the “poor state” in which she met the Federation, acknowledging ongoing challenges related to a lack of human and financial resources. President Jackson expressed gratitude to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Olympic Committee (NOC) for their continuous financial support over the years. In her address, Jackson highlighted the Federation’s tagline #REBOUND, “Rebounds win games, but they also serve as a reminder to keep pushing forward when you feel defeated in basketball and in life.”

The ceremony featured remarks from FIBA Americas Board Member, CONCENCABA General Secretary and SVG Sports Ambassador, Sabrina Mitchell. She announced tentative plans for a Caribbean FIBA Men’s Qualifying Tournament in 2026, expressing her hope to see SVG once again represented on the international stage. She expressed her full confidence in Suzette Jackson and the current executive, while also urging members of the basketball community to lend their time, talent and skills to help the sport grow across the nation.