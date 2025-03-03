UK Beach Education Fair Comes to St Vincent

Beach Education, for the first time, is bringing 6 outstanding British boarding schools to St Vincent & The Grenadines. The event will feature the community, creativity and Christian focused Monkton Prep & Senior School and internationally renowned Queen Ethelburga’s- known for its football, basketball and drama.

Joining us for the first time is the birthplace of rugby football Rugby School and Sevenoaks School, the top IB school offering exemplary boarding opportunities and lastly Tonbridge School a boy’s school with academic excellence just 35 minutes from London.

Beach Education Director, Fiona Beach, said, “We are excited to showcase a wonderfully diverse group of outstanding boarding schools specifically invited to appeal to students in St Vincent & The Grenadines. I encourage all families to come to our event and learn what options are available to their children.”

With the student’s safety and well-being being of paramount importance, Beach Education is also working in partnership with ‘Guardian Family Network’ to help parents navigate the benefits of an accredited and established Guardianship organization.

UK Education Fair will be held on Wednesday 5th March 4.30 – 6.30pm at Grenadine House, Kingstown.