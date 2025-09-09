SVG Attracts $1.3 Billion in Hotel Investments

St Vincent Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves revealed plans for two major hotel investments totaling $1.3 billion, signaling a potential economic renaissance for the Caribbean nation.

Gonsalves says the two upcoming projects, the Marriott and Beaches by Sandals resorts are not just buildings, but beacons of hope for economic growth and employment.

“That whole Leeward strip is going to be a high-end epicenter of tourism in SVG, and one of the best in the Caribbean,” Gonsalves emphasized, underscoring the strategic significance of the investments.

The projects are expected to generate over 2,000 jobs for Vincentians, providing a substantial boost to local employment.

The Beaches resort will initially launch with 375 rooms, with ambitious plans to expand to 600 rooms, while Sandals is simultaneously increasing its capacity from 300 to 500 rooms.

Both hotels will be strategically positioned on the Leeward coast, flanking the public Mt. Wynne beach. This location promises to create a high-end tourism corridor that could redefine St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ position in the Caribbean tourism market.

Signing ceremonies are scheduled for late September and early October, with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expected to participate. The investments represent more than just infrastructure – they symbolize a vote of confidence in the nation’s economic potential.