SVG beats BVI by 181 runs in BVICA T30 Nations League

Times Staff
: Virgin Island Daily News
St. Vincent and the Grenadines improved to 4-1 in the British Virgin Islands Cricket Association’s Thirty30 Nations League following a 181-run victory over the BVI on Sunday at the Greenland Arena.

After a 3 for 73 start, St. Vincent used an 85-run fourth-wicket partnership between Caswell Morris and Austin McDowall before Morris was caught by Jagnarine “Suga” Persaud for 47 to rebuild their innings after Joel Williams opened with a useful 34.


McDowall then had a second partnership of 115 runs with Curtley Peters before McTair James caught Peters for 58.

McDowall went on to a season’s best knock of 99 not out, laying the foundation for St. Vincent’s 300 for 5 in 24 overs.

