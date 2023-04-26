St Vincent being used ‘like propaganda for Russia’ – Opposition leader

SVG: Opposition says island being used ‘like propaganda for Russia’

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being used “like propaganda for Russia” after Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Venezuela last week.

“The image of that at this time is as if we are becoming like propaganda for Russia,” Friday said on his weekly radio program. “This is something that we can’t afford for the image of our country and for the prime minister.

“I know St Vincent and the Grenadines has to deal with countries all over the world…but to have a situation where you’re standing up there and making joint statements at a time when the real matter of serious concern in that country is the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the continuing war there,” the Opposition Leader said.

“I hope that was the first matter of discussion,” Friday remarked.

Friday reminded his radio listeners that “you can’t just be standing up there and saying that you are friends and so on with countries and showing your political leanings, leftist political leanings one way or another.

He added that the island awaits meeting details.

“How is it that you didn’t hear him, Ralph, bragging about it and talking about it, as he usually does? We must monitor this scenario to protect our country’s name. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not squandering, and we are not strongly associated with a country that 143 nations at the UN criticized its referendum and annexation of part of Ukraine territory, even if we voted for that resolution.

Why are we now giving political cover or propaganda to Russia by having these joint meetings and pronouncements from St Vincent and Grenadines? “That is something we have to look at very carefully and you’ll hear me speak more about it as I look at the circumstances,” Friday said.

Source : CMC