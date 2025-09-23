Blue Marlins swim club 4th straight national swim title

The Blue Marlins Swim Club has captured its fourth consecutive national swim title. The SVG Gallagher National Swim Champs were held from 18th – 21st September, 2025, at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre. Three local clubs – The Blue Marlins Swim Club, Black Sands Swim Squad and H2O Lions Academy, along with one regional Club, Sailfish from Grenada competed for the coveted title. Blue Marlins finished in the top position with a total of 1314.5 points.

The Club copped 5 age group titles.

Belle Adams (girls 11-12) and Saj Caesar (boys 9-10) finished with the maximum number of individual points, each having attained 108 points to win in their age categories. Jace Thomas was the boys 8 and under champion with 61 points. Zoey May was victorious for the girls 9 – 10 age group finishing with 82 points and Jadon Hamilton topped the boys 13-14 age group with 97 points.

Six more Blue Marlins Swimmers earned their rightful place on the podium, having made the top 3 in their age group. Raya Adams (girls 8 and under), Zane Da Briel (boys 8 and under), Xid Toney (boys 9-10) and Hazen Da Briel (boys 15-17) took the second spot in their age group while Caghry Williams (boys 11-12) and Tayeah St. Hilaire (girls 13-14) placed 3rd in their age categories. Williams also had his name etched into the record books, having broken his previous record of 33.02 seconds in the 50m breaststroke, set just one month ago at the National Time Trials. This time he swam the 50m breaststroke in a record time of 32.78 seconds.

The Club was represented by 25 swimmers, who all contributed to an excellent showing at the swim meet. The team’s medal tally was 138:

Raya Adams- 2 gold, 6 silver

Zane Da Briel- 2 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze

Jace Thomas- 4 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

Saige Jobe- 1 gold

Zoey May- 4 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze

Saj Caesar- 12 gold

Xid Toney- 6 silver, 5 bronze

Belle Adams- 12 gold

Hadassah Baker- 1 bronze

Skylar Byron- 10 silver, 2 bronze

J’nesis Toby- 1 silver

Taj Henry- 1 gold, 2 bronze

Caghry Williams- 2 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze

Rolene Sam- 1 gold, 1 silver

Tayeah St. Hilaire- 1 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze

Jadon Hamilton- 10 gold, 1 silver

Jod Baker-1 bronze

Hazen Da Briel- 6 gold, 6 silver

Frencille Davis- 1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze

The team was prepared by Coaches Tamara St. Hilaire, Alyssa Davis and Rickydene Alexander. Speaking on behalf of the Coaches, Rickydene said that the swimmers worked very hard to prepare for this meet and that some had no break this summer. He’s extremely happy with their performance, and thanked the parents for their continued commitment and support. Coach Rickydene said the competition amongst the teams was a healthy one and congratulated the other teams on a job well done.