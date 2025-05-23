Police Investigating the Death of an Adult Male in Vermont

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male, discovered earlier today in Vermont, on May 23, 2025.

The body of Denzil Harry, a 49-year-old farmer residing in Diamond/Vermont, was discovered at his home at 7:35 am on May 23, 2025. Preliminary investigations revealed, that residents of the community reported hearing gunshots during the night.

Following these reports a community member made checks and discovered the body. The matter was reported to the Vermont Police who promptly responded and secured the scene.

The District Medical Officer attended the scene and officially pronounced Harry deceased. The District Magistrate gave authorization for removal of the body. The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the scene and collected exhibits of evidential value.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact:

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

–Vermont Police Station: (784) 458-7429

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police force express condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Harry during this difficult time.