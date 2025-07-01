Ad image

Body found in Fair Hall, Man shot in Belair

Police in St Vincent are now investigating a shooting in Belair and the discovery of a man’s body in the community of Fair Hall.

According to reports, the shooting occurred in Belair on the evening of June 30, leaving a man wounded.

The individual is now nursing injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the discovery of a body in Fair Hall in the early hours of July 1.

Reports indicated that the body is that of a male whose feet were bound and head covered.

Police have not yet issued any information on either of the aforementioned.

We will keep this information updated.

