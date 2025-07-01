Police in St Vincent are now investigating a shooting in Belair and the discovery of a man’s body in the community of Fair Hall.
According to reports, the shooting occurred in Belair on the evening of June 30, leaving a man wounded.
The individual is now nursing injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear.
Meanwhile, police are also investigating the discovery of a body in Fair Hall in the early hours of July 1.
Reports indicated that the body is that of a male whose feet were bound and head covered.
Police have not yet issued any information on either of the aforementioned.
We will keep this information updated.