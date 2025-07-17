Police Investigating Death of Adult Male Found in Mt Pleasant, Mesopotamia

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male found in Mt. Pleasant, Mesopotamia on July 12, 2025.

Police were alerted by a member of the community of the discovery of a male body in a yard outside a home in Mt. Pleasant. Upon further investigation, the body was identified as Darwin Thomas, a 69-year-old resident of the same address.

He had what appeared to be an injury to the back of his head.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and pronounced Thomas deceased. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact:

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

-Mesopotamia Police Station: (784) 458-5229