St. Vincent along with three other Eastern Caribbean nations have joined forces to prioritize and address potential zoonotic disease threats through a comprehensive workshop initiative.

Seventy-two officials from Public Health, Agriculture, and Environment ministries across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis recently participated in critical workshops designed to enhance preparedness for emerging health challenges.

The collaborative effort, held from November 10-11, 2025, represents a proactive approach to managing potential cross-species disease risks.

Supported by international organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the workshops employed a sophisticated methodology to assess 40 zoonotic diseases.

Participants meticulously evaluated potential health threats using comprehensive criteria such as human transmissibility, public health impact, economic consequences, and climate sensitivity.

The workshops’ key outcomes include developing strategies for:

Strengthening multisectoral surveillance systems

Harmonizing disease reporting procedures

Improving cross-sector information sharing

Engaging private veterinarians in national health monitoring

Creating comprehensive emergency disease action plans

Funded through the Pandemic Fund’s project on ‘Strengthening Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies,’ the initiative embodies the One Health approach, recognizing the interconnected nature of human, animal, and environmental health.