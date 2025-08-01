Participants in the 2025 National Home Gardening Competition took part in a theoretical workshop aimed at enhancing their skills in key areas of home gardening. The session, held at the Methodist Church hall, focused on pest and disease control, land preparation, seedling and livestock production, and compost making.

Leading the training were Agricultural Assistants, Mr. Rodwell Charles and Mrs. Andrea Latchman, who shared technical expertise and guidance.

The competition is spearheaded by the Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund. It is part of a broader national effort to promote household-level food production and reduce food insecurity.

Mrs. Nesta Henry, Research Officer in the Rural Transformation Unit, provided an overview of the competition, noting that its primary goal is to strengthen food and nutrition security across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by empowering households to grow what they eat.

Chief Agricultural Officer Mr. Renato Gumbs emphasised the social and economic importance of home gardening, describing it as a tool for community resilience. He extended gratitude to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund for their continued partnership and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting home gardeners.

Representing the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Ms. Alanda Moses expressed the organisation’s enthusiasm for the initiative, calling it a catalyst for a community-driven movement. She encouraged participants to embrace innovation and technology as they contribute to national food security and support the initiative to reduce the country’s food import bill.

As part of the competition, participants will be evaluated in several categories, including: Best Management of Livestock, Best Management of Crops, Best Management of Mixed Systems, Most Sustainable Garden, Best Layout, Best Use of Innovation and Technology, and Highest Yield.