SVG’s Botanical Garden Marks 260 Years of History & Conservation

Oldest Botanical Garden in the Western Hemisphere Turns 260

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) is pleased to announce the 260th anniversary of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Botanical Garden, the oldest botanical garden in the Western Hemisphere.

Established in 1765, the Garden stands as a proud symbol of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ rich natural heritage, commitment to botanical conservation and historical significance.

Celebrating under the theme “Our Garden, Our Heritage: 260 Years Strong,” this year-long celebration will feature a range of activities and events that honour the Garden’s vital role in biodiversity conservation, environmental education and sustainability.

The key objectives of this milestone anniversary include:

• Raise Awareness of the garden’s historical, ecological and cultural significance.

• Promote Biodiversity Conservation through educational initiatives and partnerships.

• Foster public engagement by organizing events that promote sustainability and safeguard the Garden’s legacy.

The NPRBA invites all Vincentians, visitors, conservationists, nature lovers and history enthusiasts to participate in this historic milestone and support efforts to preserve this invaluable national treasure. Further details on the 260th anniversary celebration will be shared in the coming months.