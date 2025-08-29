SVG strengthens botanical heritage with intl. training

SVG ADVANCES BOTANICAL HERITAGE THROUGH TRAINING

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority continues to celebrate the 260th anniversary of the Botanical Garden of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the oldest in the Western Hemisphere, with a series of activities and initiatives. On Wednesday, 28th August, the Authority welcomed a visiting delegation from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (UK), with the thrust for continued heritage preservation, capacity building, and international cooperation in botanical science.

During the visit, the delegation and officials from the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority will have courtesy calls with Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Cabinet Ministers and the team at the Forestry Department. Additionally, the team is expected to conduct several field visits in the Grenadines, the La Soufrière trail, and the Montreal Gardens.

The workshops will commence on September 1st 2025, and participants will benefit from sessions on cross-pollination techniques, propagation and germination, aquatics, lawn care in theory and practice, plant health, pest management, and garden management. This initiative underscores the Government’s focus on strengthening local expertise in biodiversity conservation and sustainable garden practices.

On Tuesday, 9th September 2025, tour guides will benefit from a specialised Tour Guide Training Workshop facilitated by Dr. Christina Welch of the University of Winchester. The session, hosted at the Curator’s House, will focus on the history of the St. Vincent Botanical Garden, the legacy of its curators, and its unique plant species. This workshop aims to enhance visitor engagement and ensure that tour guides are well-equipped to share the garden’s historical and cultural significance.

This collaboration reflects SVG’s active role in global biodiversity conversations and knowledge-sharing. The calendar of activities will culminate with a Symposium on Tuesday, 9th September 2025, under the theme “Our Garden, Our Heritage, 260 Years Strong.” The symposium will bring together cultural heritage specialists, environmentalists, educators, and policymakers to reflect on the Botanical Garden’s legacy and chart its future in national development.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony at the Argyle International Airport on Wednesday, 27th August 2025. Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Dr. Tamira Browne, warmly welcomed the team to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and spoke to the Government’s commitment to preserving natural heritage while building the skills of our people. Dr. Browne mentioned that “the Botanical Garden is not just a landmark of history, but a living classroom for heritage, science, sustainable development, and tourism. Through training, international collaboration, and community engagement, we are ensuring that its legacy thrives for generations to come.”

The Ministry extends appreciation to the NPRBA, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, the University of Winchester, and all partners and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the success of these initiatives.