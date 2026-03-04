SVG Braces for cost-of-living crisis from Mideast war

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday on Tuesday addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, specifically referencing the US – Israel and Iran conflict, noting that while it is geographically distant, it carries serious economic implications for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His remarks focused on three primary areas of concern. Higher Prices and Inflation, Impact on Tourism and Visitors and Supply Chain Scarcity.

Friday warned that the country faces a high likelihood of severe energy and fuel cost shocks over the next 12 months, depending on how the conflict plays out. These shocks will have ripple effects throughout the entire economy.

He anticipated a risk of “imported inflation” leading to increased cost-of-living pressures. Because so many essential goods are imported, rising manufacturing and shipping costs abroad directly increase local prices.

The government is monitoring “early warning indicators,” such as freight and insurance quotes and tracking prices in supermarkets to gauge the extent of these movements.

As a predominantly tourism-based economy, the country is vulnerable to conflict-driven fuel price hikes, which increase the cost of travel and connectivity.

Friday anticipated a risk of a downturn in tourism arrivals, specifically noting that long-haul arrivals and hotel occupancy rates would likely be affected.

The Prime Minister warned of potential supply chain disruptions similar to those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that scarcity could become an issue for specific sectors, particularly in building and construction, as well as oil and other essential supplies.

Friday emphasized that while the government cannot control these external outcomes, they are working to mitigate the effects through preparation and previous measures intended to support vulnerable citizens during cost-of-living crises.