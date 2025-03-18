BRAGSA Unveils EC$5M Crushing Plant at Rabacca

BRAGSA Commissions New $5M Crusher Plant to Enhance National Infrastructure Development

The Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) proudly announces the official commissioning of its new Mobile 100TPH Crushing Plant at Rabacca. Valued at EC$ 5 million, the state-of-the-art facility is now fully operational, with the capability to produce high-quality aggregates at a rate of 100 tons per hour.

A dedication ceremony was held on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the site, during which the new plant was blessed by Bishop Melford Pompey.

BRAGSA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kem Bartholomew, during the ceremony, described the commissioning as a major milestone in the organization’s mission to strengthen infrastructure development and road maintenance across the nation.

“This investment goes beyond the crusher plant itself,” said Mr. Bartholomew. “We have also acquired additional equipment, including a rock truck and a new excavator, and have invested in the training and safety of our operators. When factoring in these initiatives, the total investment surpasses $5 million, reinforcing our commitment to improving efficiency and increase production.”

Mr. Bartholomew further highlighted the challenges BRAGSA previously faced, which necessitated the importation of aggregates, causing delays in projects.

“In fact, our previous crusher—located at the upper end of this river—was completely destroyed and decommissioned after heavy rains,” he explained. “This significantly impacted our operations, limiting our ability to produce materials not only for BRAGSA’s projects but also for major contracts, private developments, and large-scale infrastructure works. The commissioning of this new plant is, therefore, a significant step forward in ensuring a stable supply of materials to meet national demands.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Surveys, and Physical Planning, Hon. Montgomery Daniel, attended the event and urged employees to maintain and preserve the facility, emphasizing its long-term importance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ development.

With the new crushing plant now fully operational, BRAGSA is well-positioned to increase the availability of high-quality aggregates, ensuring smoother, more efficient roadworks and construction projects across the country.