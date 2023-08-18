St Vincent Brewery (SVBL) wins Best Guinness in Americas for 2022-2023

The St Vincent Brewery Limited (SVBL) has been named the Best Guinness Brewer in the Americas for the years 2022-2023.

According to the Guinness League of Excellence (GLOE) findings, according to an SVBL press release.

The GLOE is attended by all 54 Guinness breweries throughout the world, and this year’s results show that the Campden Park-based factory brewed the Best Guinness in the Americas for 2022-2023.

The SVBL has won the Americas championship for the first time in ten years.

The GLOE for the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout in 2022-2023 was computed based on scores in five separate areas, according to the release: Technical Flavour, Brand Flavour, Pack Dress, Codex Compliance, and Analytical Compliance.

The following key parameters that influence customer quality are evaluated: How does it seem (in the package and in the glass) and how does it taste? This GLOE monitors the consistency of the brewing and packaging operations, guaranteeing consumers receive consistently Great Guinness®.

The League includes several Guinness variations, including Guinness® Draught, Guinness® Foreign Extra Stout, and Guinness® Extra Stout. The GLOE considers the most significant volume of Guinness® produced at each plant. Some sites, for example, can generate two or more variations. Although all manufacturing is tracked, the League of Excellence results only include the primary Guinness® SKU. These results are representative of the overall quality of all versions.

For each beer, the GLOE has a set of criteria that cover flavor, analytical results, package design, and processes. While these vary by variant, the GLOE monitors them to ensure that they meet the criteria established for each one, ensuring consumers of consistently Great Guinness® Everywhere Every Time. As a result, standard compliance is the overarching measure.

“The SVBL, along with other Guinness Sites around the world, joins the Guinness League of Excellence because it provides good feedback on how Vincentian product quality compares to other global producers.” Furthermore, the measures enable the SVBL to establish particular action plans to raise the quality of Guinness® and move up the League. “Winning this award is something that all Vincentians can be proud of,” according to the statement.