SVG Receives Aid for Poultry Industry from ALBA Bank

17,500 Broiler Chicks Delivered with ALBA Bank Support to Strengthen Poultry Farming

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with financial assistance, from the ALBA Bank received 17,500 broiler chicks to support local poultry production.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon Saboto Caesar expressed gratitude to the ALBA Bank for its contribution and announced the expected arrival of an additional 17,500-layer chicks later this month. He also shared plans to import eggs for hatching 9,000-day-old chicks in approximately three (3) weeks as part of ongoing efforts to expand poultry production.

The Minister also highlighted a growing demand for chicks among farmers, which has prompted discussions on the possible importation of an additional 20,000 chicks.

Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Francisco Pérez, reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and ensuring food security. His Excellency emphasized the role of ALBA and its initiatives, including Agro-ALBA, in fostering national development and advancing food security efforts.