Brutal stabbing claims life of Sharon Ashton

Police Investigating Death of Adult Female Discovered in Longwall

St Vincent Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sharon Elizabeth Ashton, a 43-year-old Domestic of Longwall, whose body was discovered at approximately 11:00am on today’s date at the back of her residence.

Police were alerted to the discovery of the adult female who was met lying motionless with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and pronounced Ashton deceased. The magistrate then gave permission for the body to be removed. Crime scene personnels processed the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact:

Contact Information:

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time.