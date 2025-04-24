The St. Vincent Building & Loan Association (SVBLA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Keyon Thomas as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1st, 2025. Mr. Thomas succeeds Mr. Elroy R. John whose tenure is marked by outstanding leadership and dedication to the organization.

Mr. John has led SVBLA with integrity and deep commitment to the financial well-being of its members and customers. During his time at the helm, he ushered in a new era of governance marked by robust internal structures, controls and accountability frameworks that strengthened transparency at every level of the St. Vincent Building and Loan Association. He oversaw the improvement of SVBLA’s I.T. infrastructure, laying the groundwork for SVBLA’s digital transformation journey. His passion for the institution’s mission was especially evident in his pivotal role in significantly reducing SVBLA’s non-performing loan portfolio. Most notably, Elroy R. John skillfully navigated SVBLA through one of its most challenging chapters post-recapitalization, helping to stabilize and reposition Building and Loan for future growth. His legacy is one of stability and resilience.

President of the Board of Directors, Mr. Dougal James expressed gratitude for Mr. John’s contributions: “Mr. John’s tenure was focused on ensuring the survival and recovery of the Association in a safe and sound manner. As team leader, he focused on rebuilding the image of SVBLA as a major player in the financial services landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This he achieved through continued staff development and empowerment, positive interaction with members and constant regulator engagement.”. He further added “As the Association continues its thrust to full financial recovery and the rebuilding of stakeholder’s confidence, we welcome Mr. Keyon Thomas as the new CEO. He will use his years of experience, knowledge and training to lead the organization along the road to continued success and development for the benefit of members.”

As SVBLA moves forward, the Association welcomes Mr. Keyon Thomas, a seasoned financial leader with over 16 years’ experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Thomas brings with him a strong and diverse background in Finance, Risk Management, Regulatory and Compliance related roles within the commercial banking sector. His career includes tenure at one of Europe’s top 6 commercial banks, where he played a critical role in ensuring operational integrity and compliance within a highly regulated environment.

Throughout his career Mr. Thomas has demonstrated a deep commitment to customer service excellence, team development and strong regulatory governance. His strategic vision is aligned with SVBLA’s mission to continue fostering financial empowerment while maintaining the highest standards of accountability and service. Mr. Thomas joins a very motivated and driven team and is excited to continue the Association’s mission of building lives, one step at a time whilst also guiding it into a new phase of innovation. In his words, “Success doesn’t come from the top down; it is built from the inside out. Together we will shape a future where every voice matters and every effort counts”.

The leadership transition comes at a time when SVBLA is actively embracing digital innovation. The organization remains committed to community development, customer service excellence and financial empowerment.

As part of the transition, a special farewell event will be held in Mr. John’s honour at the SVBLA offices. The public is invited to follow SVBLA’s social media platforms for a spotlight campaign and to join in welcoming Mr. Thomas.

SVBLA thanks Mr. John for his invaluable service and warmly welcomes Mr. Thomas as he leads the Association into its next era of service and success.