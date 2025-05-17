Belmont Triple Homicide St Vincent

St Vincent’s minister of agriculture, Saboto Caesar, says he is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic passing of our Leslyn Davis of Belmont.

Davis was among three persons killed on Friday night in a triple murder and is the second business owner who was killed this week.

Caesar said Davis was always a voice of wisdom and a solution-orientated human being driven by pure love in everything she did. “She was a great friend and a successful entrepreneur.”

“As one of our main food exporters, she assisted with feeding our region through her weekly trade of agricultural produce to Trinidad and Tobago. Her contribution to the marketing of agricultural produce from St Vincent and the Grenadines was exemplary and will be deeply missed.”

Caesar said farmers, exporters, technical officers and all those with whom she interacted are all trying to grapple with the news of the passing of Davis.

“My deepest condolences to her family, friends, community of producers and all those who mourn this profound loss. I ask that we continue to keep in our prayers the injured and the families of all those affected by last night’s unfortunate incident.”