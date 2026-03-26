SVG Cadet Force Reforms Could Include Arrest Powers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. St. Clair Leacock believes that organisations such as the Cadet Force play a pivotal role in instilling a sense of discipline in young people, and therefore are critical entities to nation building.

Speaking at the opening of a Protocol and Etiquette training forum, Minister Leacock, said having served as a Cadet Officer noted that there is a possibility of reforming the service, and amending the Cadet Force Act, giving the Cadet Officers an opportunity to be a part of a service with the powers of arrest and abating crime in society.

Also addressing the gathering was Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Lewis, who recognised the effectiveness of Protocol and Etiquette. In his address, he noted that the initiative reinforces the enduring commitment of the Cadet Force and providing training tailored for Cadet Officers will improve professionalism and boost morality, as well as provide life skills that can be exhibited both locally and internationally.

Director of Foreign Policy and Research in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Charmane Tappin -John spoke about the relevance of the initiative, emphasing that respect is the basis of Protocol and Etiquette and the training provides guidelines of engagement and conduct of operations, enabling relevant conservations and responses to dignitaries, government officials and the general public.

The workshop held under the theme: “90 years of Discipline, Patriotism, Honour: Celebrating our past, strengthening our present and shaping our future”.