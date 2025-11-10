Caesar says 300-room resort deal inked for SCW

Saboto Caesar Announces 300-Room Resort for South Central Windward

Minister of Agriculture and South Central Windward MP Saboto Caesar has announced a major tourism investment in his constituency, revealing that an investor recently made a 10% deposit on land earmarked for a 300-room resort near South Windward. The announcement was made during a Unity Labour Party (ULP) rally in Biabou, where Caesar framed the development as a strategic win for employment and tourism growth.

“This investor chose South Central Windward because of its proximity to Argyle International Airport,” Caesar told supporters. “He said, ‘When I leave the airport, I can put my guests into their rooms at the resort.’ Thank God for Labour, thank God for Comrade, and thank God for the vision of the Unity Labour Party.”

The proposed resort is expected to generate significant employment opportunities for residents of South Central Windward and the broader Windward corridor, aligning with the government’s push to decentralize tourism and stimulate rural economies.

Caesar’s announcement comes amid a broader EC$2 billion tourism expansion across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. According to Tourism Minister Carlos James, four major hotel projects are slated for development over the next 36 months, including the country’s first Marriott resort, expected to open by 2027.

These investments are part of a national strategy to increase hotel room stock, attract higher visitor arrivals, and create over 2,000 jobs. The government has emphasized public private partnerships and strategic site selection to maximize economic impact, especially in areas like the Windward corridor that have traditionally seen less tourism infrastructure.

While details of the South Central Windward resort including the investor’s identity and project timeline have not yet been publicly disclosed, Caesar’s remarks suggest that preliminary steps are underway. The announcement is likely to energize constituents and signal the ULP’s continued focus on infrastructure and Tourism development.