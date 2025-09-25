Beyond social media, captain Caesar, the helpless hero

Captain Caesar, the Helpless Hero

The people of South Central Windward deserve better. As a proud supporter of the Unity Labour Party, I want to see the ULP return to government. But I also want to see Saboto Caesar lose his seat. That may sound harsh, but it is the reality many of us quietly share; Captain Caesar has become a helpless hero, a man who talks a good game but delivers little, who has grown comfortable and complacent in his chair while his constituency slowly withers.

The ULP is known for its election gimmicks, something every Vincentian recognizes. But Caesar has taken gimmickry to another level. His brand of politics is built on promises he cannot, or will not fulfill.

He speaks often of empowering youth, yet his closest associations are with individuals long past retirement. He claims to represent the people, yet he is seen more on social media than in the streets of his communities. And when he does appear, it is usually in the company of friends ready to applaud him, not ordinary constituents seeking answers.

The truth is painful! Saboto Caesar no longer works with the hunger and passion of a man who feels accountable to his people. He operates like someone who believes the ULP has no alternative but him. But history should remind him otherwise.

When the cries of the people grew too loud, the party made bold changes, Daniel in the North, Stevenson in the South. South Central Windward may not be as vocal, but silence does not mean satisfaction. Our people observe quietly, remember carefully, and vote wisely.

Some may believe they can polish his image, splash him across Facebook and convince us that he is doing the work. But lipstick on a pig does not change the pig. South Central Windward is not fooled, low turnouts at ULP gatherings in this constituency speak volumes. While other constituencies are alive with energy, music and genuine spirit, ours feels lifeless, detached and uninspired. That is the direct result of representation that has failed to connect.

If the ULP truly wants to win back the hearts of this constituency, the time has come to put forward a new face in the near future. Caesar has had years to prove himself and has fallen short. A leader who disappears into comfort while his base loses faith is not a leader who can carry us forward.

We all had faith for him to be the next leader of the ULP but might as well Papa Ralph just hand the party to Uncle Camillo. And maybe it is also time for South Central Windward to hand its future to someone who remembers what real service looks like. Because if Captain Caesar continues as he is, the people will decide for themselves.