In a scathing Facebook post, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar has launched a powerful critique of local banking institutions, arguing that high interest rates and restrictive lending practices are systematically blocking young business operators from accessing critical financial resources.

Minister Caesar highlighted a stark contradiction in the current economic landscape: while St. Vincent’s economy is experiencing growth and increased investor confidence, young entrepreneurs remain marginalized by banking policies.

“Our economy is growing, which should naturally reduce lending risks,” Caesar emphasized. “However, this positive momentum is not translating into more accessible financial opportunities for young investors.”

Key Criticisms:

Prohibitively High Interest Rates Banks Investing Directly Instead of Lending Complicated Account Opening Procedures

“Instead of lending to aspiring business owners, banks are using depositors’ money to invest directly in businesses themselves,” Caesar stated. “This approach effectively locks out the very entrepreneurs who could drive economic innovation.”

The minister didn’t mince words, describing the current banking approach as “a set of jokers” who are “slow to the draw” in supporting local talent and entrepreneurial spirit.

Caesar urged local banks to reconsider their strategies, emphasizing the need for a more supportive financial ecosystem. “We deserve better from our banking institutions,” he declared, suggesting that alternatives exist for those frustrated by current practices.

The critique comes at a time of growing foreign direct investment (FDI) in St. Vincent, underscoring the potential economic opportunities being potentially missed due to restrictive banking practices.

An economist on Tuesday told St Vincent Times banks are likely to closely examine Caesar’s claims, potentially sparking a broader conversation about reform and support for emerging business talent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.