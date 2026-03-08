Bramble wants concessionary financing for SIDS

A call has been made for financial reform by St Vincent’s Foreign Minster Fitzgerald Bramble. The call came during his recent rip to London.

Addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers, Bramble advocated for concessionary financing tailored to the unique needs of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

He argued that international lenders must look beyond GDP metrics and instead prioritize a nation’s environmental and economic vulnerabilities when determining aid.

This appeal is rooted in his country’s high debt-to-GDP ratio and recent devastation caused by natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions and hurricanes.

Bramble highlighted the urgent need for grant-based support to help resilient but fragile island nations achieve sustainable development.