Suspected drowning of 19-year-old under investigation

The suspected drowning of 19-year-old Ethanael “Junior” Montaque, whose life was cut short during what was meant to be a joyous birthday celebration, is now under investigation.

On August 9th, what began as a festive gathering at Canash Beach quickly transformed into a nightmare. Surrounded by friends and marking his 19th birthday, Ethanael was reported missing in the afternoon, sparking an immediate and desperate search.

Ethanael’s companions conducted an extensive search which came up futile. The SVG Coast Guard was promptly notified and initiated search operations and resumed their efforts on Sunday, August 10th.

Reports indicate that on Sunday morning search teams discovered Ethanael’s body floating close to the shoreline, bringing an end to the search.