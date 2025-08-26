SVG Cannabis industry attracted 60M in private investment

“MEDICINAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY HAS ATTRACTED OVER EC$60 MILLION IN PRIVATE INVESTMENT”

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), Dr. Jerrol Thompson, says the annual CannaBliss festival serves as an avenue to showcase local innovation while deepening international partnerships.

Speaking at the launch of The Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) launch of CannaBliss SVG 2025, the second edition of the nation’s pioneering medicinal cannabis festival, Dr. Thompson noted that “Our industry has already attracted more than EC$60 million in private investment, created hundreds of jobs, and positioned SVG as a global leader in medicinal cannabis. CannaBliss SVG 2025 will build on this momentum.”

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Sabato Ceasar, delivered the feature address, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to advancing the medicinal cannabis industry as a cornerstone of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ green economy.

He says the festival is playing an integral role in uniting traditional cultivators, investors, health professionals, and researchers under one platform. The festival will feature two days of conferences and an expo, a Traditional Cultivators’ Village, guided tours of cannabis farms and facilities, a grand reggae concert on October 4th, and a scenic catamaran cruise to Bequia on October 5th.

With more than 400 international delegates and 3,000 local attendees expected, CannaBliss SVG 2025 will further elevate the country’s standing in medicinal cannabis, tourism, and cultural innovation. For sponsorship opportunities or more information, contact the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA)

CannaBliss SVG 2025 will run from October 2nd to 5th, 2025 at Victoria Park, Kingstown, under the bold theme “More of Everything” promising more culture, more innovation, more music, and more cannabis.