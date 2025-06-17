On Monday, June 16th 2025 approximately forty (40) farmers, alongside CARDI Representatives and extension officers, gathered on Daphine Cato’s farm located at Montreal in Agricultural Region 2 to build their capacities in the recommended spacing and prescribed proportion of fertiliser to be applied to two different varieties of dasheen.

According to CARDI’s Representative (SVG), Donawa Jackson, the demonstration plot was established to test and observe the receptiveness of the two different varieties to varied quantities of fertiliser.

The next demonstration is scheduled for Monday, June 23, on Otway Thomas’ farm at Morfat in Greiggs.