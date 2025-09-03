SVG joins Caribbean in celebrating Africa-Caricom day

VINCENTIANS ENCOURAGED TO PARTICIPATE IN ACTIVITIES CELEBRATING AFRICA-CARICOM DAY

The Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines join the wider Caribbean and the African continent in commemorating Africa-CARICOM Day, observed annually on September 7th. This day stands as a powerful symbol of unity, shared history, and the enduring cultural, social, and economic ties between the peoples of Africa and the Caribbean.

Africa-CARICOM Day was first proclaimed in 2021, following a landmark meeting between Heads of State and Government of the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Since then, it has served as an important platform to strengthen bonds of solidarity, deepen cooperation, and advance mutual recognition in areas such as culture.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Hon. Carlos James, emphasised the significance of the day:

“Africa-CARICOM Day allows us to reflect on our shared heritage and chart new paths of collaboration that empower our people. Our ancestral and cultural ties remain the foundation of our partnerships.”

As part of the observance, the Department of Culture in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture will host a special cultural presentation on Friday, 5th September 2025, at the Old Treasury Building site from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The activities will include performances from local artistes, an African fashion show, dances showcasing African heritage, an African and local craft corner, and a breadfruit food station.

Vincentians are also encouraged to participate fully by wearing African-themed attire on this day, proudly displaying the cultural connections that continue to unite Africa and the Caribbean. Africa-CARICOM Day is not only a commemoration of our shared past, but also a call to action – a reminder that the challenges can be overcome collectively.

The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture reaffirms its commitment to promoting cultural awareness, people-to-people exchanges, and initiatives that strengthen the bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.