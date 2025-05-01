St Vincent Among Caribbean’s Fastest-Growing Travel Hotspots

Curaçao, Belize and SVG are the Caribbean’s Fastest-Growing Travel Hotspots

St. Vincent (SVG) is recognised as one of the three fastest-growing travel hotspots in the Caribbean, according to a report by the Caribbean Journal.

In 2024, the Caribbean saw around 34.2 million international overnight visitors, reflecting a notable 6.1 percent rise from 2023 and nearly 7 percent above the record figures recorded in 2019.

Montserrat achieved an impressive 29.4 per cent increase year-over-year, with St Vincent & the Grenadines not far behind at 27.2 per cent growth.

The latter was supported by what has been referred to as the “Sandals Effect,” following the opening of Sandals St Vincent and the Grenadines last spring, according to the Caribbean Journal.

In the Caribbean, the United States continued to be the leading source market, with 16.8 million visitors—an increase of 3.5 percent from the previous year and nearly 8 percent above pre-pandemic levels. There was a 4 per cent increase in Canadian visits, bringing the total to 3.3 million, which is approaching pre-pandemic levels. European travellers came back at a more gradual rate, totalling 5.3 million, which accounts for just under 90 percent of the figures from 2019.

Intra-Caribbean travel, supported by improved regional connectivity, experienced a growth of 5.1 percent year-over-year, although it remains below pre-pandemic levels.