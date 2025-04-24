ST. VINCENT NATIONAL CONSULTATION WITH CARICOM ON NEW U.S TARIFFS

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a national consultation to address Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ trade performance, challenges, and strategic intervention for the way forward. The event took place at the University of the West Indies Global Campus in Kingstown.

The consultation welcomed key representatives from the CARICOM Secretariat, including Mr. Vincent Atkins and Mr. Dennis Crawford. Also in attendance were Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs; Mrs. Okolo John Patrick, Director of Foreign Trade; along with staff from the Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs Department.

Over the course of both public and private sector sessions, Mr. Dennis Crawford presented on a range of critical issues, including force majeure events impacting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a report on national trade performance from 2012 to 2023, CARICOM’s main exports and imports, untapped and unrealized export potential, trade flows within the region, and the Product Specialisation Index for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He also addressed the implications of the “America First” trade policy, recent U.S. tariffs and their effects on the regional agriculture sector, and strategic approaches to market diversification, particularly toward the European market.

Mr. Vincent Atkins of the CARICOM Secretariat emphasised that this consultation marks the fifth of its kind within the region and highlighted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the first CARICOM Member State to engage the Secretariat following the implementation of America First Trade Policy. His presentation focused on trade liberalisation, overview of duty-free, and regional trade agreements.

During the interactive segment of the consultation, the public sector underscored the importance of optimizing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), while also acknowledging challenges in trade negotiations and the ongoing efforts to improve foreign trade mechanisms. Meanwhile, the private sector drew attention to the role of tourism development in trade, the importance of enhancing intra-regional trade, competitiveness in pricing within the Caribbean, and the need for stronger marketing of locally produced goods. Special emphasis was placed on the need to support small businesses, including those in the fashion industry, and to address challenges related to production and exportation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs extends its sincere appreciation to all public and private sector stakeholders who participated in the consultation and shared valuable insights. The Government looks to continued engagement with the private sector, and enhanced collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat to advance trade and economic resilience in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.