Incumbent Touts Vincy Mas Success as Platform for Continued Leadership

Minister of Tourism Carlos James apparently made his reelection bid citing the remarkable success of this year’s Vincy Mas carnival as evidence of his effective leadership in transforming the nation’s cultural and tourism landscape.

Speaking at a press conference following what many are calling one of the most successful carnival seasons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ history, James delivered a confident message to voters: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Vincy Mas celebrations saw record attendance and unprecedented organization under the Carnival Development Corporation’s leadership.

“Going into next year, I am hoping to be back here as Minister of Culture and as Minister of Tourism because they say, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,'” James declared. “So we continue to do good work. And if tourism has taken off and we’re doing excellent work in tourism, and if we have now found the formula for Vincy Mas and the product of what it is, and we continue to do good work there, and we’ve pulled together a good team in its execution, then, you know, we don’t need to fix it.”

James, representing the Unity Labour Party (ULP), will face a formidable challenge in the upcoming election. The North Leeward constituency, which he currently represents, is expected to be one of the most closely contested seats, with New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate Kishore Shallow mounting a strong campaign.

The political stakes couldn’t be higher for James, who secured his current position by the narrowest of margins in 2020 – winning by just one vote.

Beyond carnival success, James outlined an ambitious vision for transforming St. Vincent and the Grenadines into a year-round cultural destination. His strategy involves creating a comprehensive calendar of events that would attract visitors throughout the year while giving locals something to anticipate monthly.

“We’re moving into a space and a period for tourism where I am going to look at the calendar of activities, and this also includes different components of the art form, including drumming and the traditional components of the art form,” James explained. “Every month there must be something major to look forward to in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Minister’s approach represents a significant shift from seasonal tourism dependency to a sustained cultural economy model. “There must be something that is driving visitors to the destination, and there must be something that even Vincentians themselves are looking forward to,” he added.

Under James’s leadership, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has experienced notable growth in its tourism sector. Industry data shows increased visitor arrivals and extended stays, particularly during cultural events.

With the election date yet to be announced, both James and his opponent Shallow are expected to intensify their campaigns in the coming months, making North Leeward one of the most watched constituencies in what promises to be a closely contested national election.