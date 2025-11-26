Mr. Carlson McCartney Jeffers, a Senior Surveyor at the Lands and Surveys Department in St Vincent, has successfully completed an advanced training program focused on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and sustainable land development strategies.

The intensive training, conducted at the International Center for Land Policy Studies and Training in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, represents a significant professional milestone for Mr. Jeffers.

The program specifically emphasized Net Zero and Sustainable Development principles, highlighting the growing importance of environmentally conscious land management techniques.

This achievement underscores Mr. Jeffers’ commitment to enhancing professional expertise and contributing to national development priorities.

By acquiring specialized skills in Geographic Information Systems, he is positioned to support more strategic and environmentally responsible land management practices.