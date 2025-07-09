RSVGPF Commends Public and Stakeholders for Safe Vincy Mas 2025

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extends sincere gratitude to the general public, stakeholders, and carnival patrons for their exemplary conduct, cooperation with law enforcement, and adherence to security and traffic protocols during the Vincy Mas 2025 festivities.

The RSVGPF is pleased to report that the official twelve-day carnival period, which concluded on July 8, 2025, transpired without any major incidents, accidents, or violent crimes. While minor infractions occurred, police officers effectively managed and de-escalated these situations.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams stated, “On behalf of the men and women of the RSVGPF and other security partners, I wish to personally thank and commend the general public for largely complying with the security protocols implemented for Vincy Mas. I also extend high commendation to all officers who worked tirelessly to ensure our carnival remained free from major violence and crime. This demonstrates that, as a nation, we all can and must play a role in the safety and security of our communities.”

He further noted, “The commendable behavior of the public aligns with the RSVGPF’s Crime Prevention Exhibition theme: ‘Let’s Celebrate our Culture—Crime Free.’ I also express appreciation to the management and staff of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) for their strategic collaboration with the police to ensure a safe carnival for all.”

Throughout the Vincy Mas celebrations, security forces maintained a visible presence and strong focus on public safety. Numerous patrols, stop-and-search operations, and other anti-crime initiatives were conducted. These efforts led to the recovery of several weapons and small quantities of illegal drugs.

The RSVGPF reminds the public that “Safety is everyone’s responsibility.” The force encourages all citizens to work together to create safer communities, support youth in realizing their full potential, and contribute to nation-building.