‘Vincy Carnival Preparations in Full Swing’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is officially in Carnival mode. With the official start of Vincy Mas just weeks away, the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is working around the clock, alongside private promoters and rural carnival organizers, to ensure a vibrant and successful season.

To accommodate artists, the CDC recently extended the registration deadline for the Soca monarch competition to Friday. In addition to administrative preparations, the CDC is actively building the festive atmosphere across the island. Following a successful event in Georgetown, the “Roman Rhythm” initiative is heading to Barrouallie this Friday. Organizers designed these community events to boost ticket sales, engage local communities without competing with rural carnivals, and provide artists with a platform to release new music.

A major focal point for this year’s festivities is the preservation and revival of traditional cultural components. The highly anticipated Cultural Parade is set to return this year, with organizers working on the back end to make it a major hit once again.

Notably, the CDC is seeing a massive surge of local interest in the traditional “Monkey Band”. Rodney Small, a CDC board member, clarified that the Monkey Band is a distinctly local masquerade where participants cover themselves in charcoal, separating it from the oil-covered “Jab Jab” tradition seen elsewhere. Small emphasized that preserving these unique cultural identities is crucial, particularly because it drives the diaspora to return home for the festivities.

CDC board member Zion, who jokingly refers to himself as the “original bad man,” highlighted the broader national importance of the festival. He stated that serving on the CDC board is a privilege and a profound responsibility to drive the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly within the tourism sector. He noted that while the board may feature different viewpoints and occasional friction, they ultimately operate as a unified team to execute their mandate.

While excitement for Carnival remains high, organizers are not turning a blind eye to the challenges facing certain traditional events, such as the Queen Show, which has seen a decline in public turnout and gate receipts.

Small acknowledged that the entertainment industry is constantly evolving, requiring organizers to “go back to the drawing board”. To combat “fete fatigue” where patrons grow tired of repetitive event formats like brunches the CDC is encouraging stakeholders to repackage their events and enhance the overall immersive experience for attendees.

“Why we move through the evolution and the innovation of things, the art form has to move, but don’t lose the core,” Small explained, comparing the necessary evolution of carnival events to the changing packaging of a cereal box over a decade.

Despite the financial pressures of hosting large-scale events, Small noted that corporate sponsors remain supportive. Sponsors understand that their financial backing goes beyond simple gate receipts; it is an investment in brand visibility and, more importantly, the preservation of live performance platforms for local artists.