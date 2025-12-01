CEO of CIP company appointed SVG Honorary Consul to Singapore in 2011

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is on the brink of introducing a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme, with industry expert Philippe May arguing that the country has much to gain from this strategic economic initiative.

Philippe May, CEO of EC Holdings, an international residence and CIP advisory firm based in Singapore, strongly believes that not having a CBI programme would be “almost criminal” for the Caribbean nation. May, who was appointed as Honorary Consul to Singapore by the St. Vincent government in 2011, expressed confidence in the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) commitment to developing a robust citizenship programme.

“There is no question whether the NDP will introduce a CBI programme; the question is only what the terms and conditions will be,” May stated. He emphasized that the new Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday, and his team have conducted thorough research and are determined to create a competitive programme.

According to May, SVG’s late entry into the CBI market could actually be advantageous. “Being late to the market allows them to learn from the mistakes made by other Caribbean countries,” he explained. The country can potentially avoid common pitfalls such as financing challenges, administrative backlogs, and bureaucratic complications.

The expert highlighted SVG’s existing international financial infrastructure as a key strength. With an established maritime registry and a history of international business company incorporations, the country is well-positioned to quickly develop its CBI ecosystem.

“Even though some offshore banks have operated in SVG in the past, trust legislation remains in place, and there is no shortage of qualified human capital for a new CBI industry,” May noted.

May predicts that St. Vincent’s programme will set a new standard, potentially outperforming more established Caribbean CBI initiatives. He believes the country has suffered financially by not having such a programme and is now ready to capitalize on this economic opportunity.

The potential CBI programme promises to attract international investors and provide a new revenue stream for the nation.