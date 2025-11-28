The New Democratic Party’s election victory in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines has paved the way for a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

A cornerstone of the NDP’s campaign has been the proposed introduction of a CBI program, which could make Saint Vincent & the Grenadines the sixth Caribbean nation to offer such an investment pathway.

Friday has consistently advocated for the program.

A recent survey indicated that 62% of Vincentians would back a citizenship by investment program. This suggests potential broad-based acceptance for the proposed economic strategy.

The potential new CBI program has raised questions about its specific structure, particularly regarding investment thresholds and compliance with existing Caribbean agreements.

Observers are keenly watching whether the program will align with the established US$200,000 minimum contribution and adhere to the six Caribbean CBI Principles negotiated with the United States.

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has previously alleged that CBI-related companies have been financing the NDP’s election campaigns since 1998.