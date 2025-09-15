IDB, CDB Deliver Five New Ambulances To SVG

CDB Hands over five new ambulances to SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ health sector receives a boost to its emergency response system with the addition of five (5) new ambulances.

This comes as a result of a partnership between the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ambulances have been formally handed over to the Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince, at a ceremony on September 12th, 2025 on the grounds of the former Daddy’s Shop compound; adjacent to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Chairperson and Health Planner, David Latchman, said the ambulances will provide support to the current ambulance fleet and emergency management services. He mentioned several developments in the health sector across the country, namely, renovations and improvements to the Greiggs and Lowmans Windward Health Centres and staff quarters.

In Diamonds, Latchman stated that the Ministry of Health is “building a temporary facility so that we can move out of the old Health Centre building and a new facility will be built in Diamonds on the existing platform of that Health Centre.” The Biabou Health Centre is on the list for renovations, as well, according to the Health Planner.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, today’s ceremony is a significant milestone, Director of Projects (Ag), Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) L’ O’reilly Lewis, noted that “the pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen emergency health infrastructure and build resilience particularly in countries such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines,”. Lewis added that two (2) of the ambulances will service the Grenadines and three (3) will remain on the mainland.