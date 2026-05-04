SVG CED to host quality customer service workshop

“Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences” is the theme under which the Center for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) will conduct its first Quality Customer Service Workshop for the year.

The workshop, which is scheduled for May 18th and 19th at CED Conference Room, will benefit customer-facing professionals, team leaders, and anyone committed to enhancing their organization’s service culture. It is designed to equip participants with the skills needed to elevate service standards and build lasting customer relationships.

The interactive training will cover key areas essential to quality customer service, including core principles of exceptional customer service, effective communication and problem-solving techniques, strategies to boost customer satisfaction and loyalty, and proven methods for handling difficult customers efficiently.

Quality Customer Service is a highly demanded training that CED has provided over the years and has benefitted both the private and public sectors. Among the institutions that have taken the opportunity to equip their staff are the St Vincent Electricity Services Ltd, the Central Water & Sewerage Authority, BRAGSA, and many more.

Persons who are interested and have not yet registered for this workshop have until Friday, May 6th to secure their spot in the upcoming workshop. Registration can be completed at: https://forms.gle/Vo3eabFXFszxEZJk6 .