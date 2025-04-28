Dance Your Way to Cultural Heritage: April 29th Celebration

The Department of Culture in St Vincent is calling all Vincentians to celebrate International Day of Dance.

International Day of Dance is celebrated every year on April 29, honouring the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the pioneer of modern ballet! Around the world, it’s a day where dancers of all styles come together to celebrate the universal language of movement.

Right here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, dance has always been a heartbeat of our culture, from the traditional Quadrille and Big Drum to our vibrant Carnival routines and energetic street performances. Every step tells a piece of our story.

Join us for a celebration of passion, culture, and creativity: whether you dance, sway, or simply vibe to the music, you’re part of the movement.