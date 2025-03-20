St Vincent Hosts World Pediatrics Project Anniversary at UN

SVG TO CELEBRATE WORLD PAEDIATRICS AT THE UNITED NATIONS

In September this year, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to hold a side event during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, marking the 25th anniversary of the World Paediatrics Project (WP).

The side event will serve as a kickoff to year-long celebrations planned by the WP to celebrate their 25th year of providing critical paediatric care of first-world standards to children across the Caribbean.

Speaking on NBC radio on earlier today, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves said the WP wants the world to know about their “fantastic” mission in critical paediatric care of a first world nature, which they provide through their base in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

World Paediatrics, based in SVG, has been described as a beacon of hope for young patients across the region.

Dr. Gonsalves said that this initiative has transformed lives by ensuring that children in need of specialized medical care receive world-class treatment.

He noted that the WP has over the years catered to patients from across the Caribbean including from places like Suriname, Guyana and Saint Kitts while Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) remains the only Caribbean nation yet to participate in the program.

The Government of SVG has on many occasions emphasized the importance of continued international collaboration and investment in paediatric healthcare to ensure that the region’s children receive the medical attention they deserve.

The UN event in September aims to bring global awareness to WP’s mission and encourage broader support for its initiatives as it is imperative that the international community recognizes the outstanding work being done by the WPP in SVG.

The program has been credited with saving countless young lives while providing hope to families across the Caribbean and PM Gonsalves says we must ensure that this mission continues to grow and serve even more children in need.

The United Nations General Assembly side event will bring together global leaders, healthcare professionals, and philanthropic organizations to discuss strategies for enhancing paediatric healthcare in developing nations.

By showcasing the achievements of WP, the event seeks to inspire further collaboration and financial support for the cause.