In a momentous celebration of sporting history, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a significant step to immortalize the legendary 1975 West Indies World Cup-winning cricket team by renaming the double-decker stands at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex to “The Legends Stand”.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James announced the historic decision following the St. Vincent Parliament’s passage of the ‘1975 Men’s West Indies World Cup Cricket Team Citizenship Bill, 2025’ on Monday night, marking a profound tribute to the cricket icons who transformed the sport’s global landscape.

The commemorative event will unfold with the arrival of team members on Wednesday, who will be welcomed with a private luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Beyond the renaming, the legendary cricketers will engage in a panel discussion, sharing their invaluable insights and experiences with young aspiring cricketers.

This landmark recognition underscores St. Vincent’s commitment to preserving sporting heritage and honoring those who have brought international acclaim to the Caribbean cricket community.