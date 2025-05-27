SVG INDIAN ARRIVAL DAY 2025 TO BE CELEBRATED ON SUNDAY JUNE 1st

Indian communities in St Vincent (SVG) and the Diaspora will celebrate Indian Arrival Day 2025 on Sunday June 1st .

This event will mark 164th anniversary of the arrival of the first group of a total 2,474 Indians who came from India to SVG during the years 1861 to 1880.

Last year, the Foundation collaborated with the Calder Neighbourhood Watch group and held a function in Calder, which was well received by those who attended.

This year, by popular request, the Foundation has returned to hosting its re-enactment at Indian Bay, this time at 2 in the afternoon on Sunday June 1st 2025.

The Programme will include: A re-enactment of the announcement of Indian arrivals – those dressed in Indian wear, arriving by boat at Indian Bay, followed by registration to the various estates, a photo session then an official ceremony.

This year’s programme will also feature an observance of a minute’s silence for persons of Indian Heritage, who passed on during the year 2024 to 2025 .Remarks are expected from by the Hon. Prime Minister and the Hon. Leader of the Opposition.

There will be a Featured Speaker, the recognition of Foundation Honourees over the years, and those who were featured in the SVGIHF series “Conversations with our Indian Elders” and “Outstanding persons of Indian Heritage in SVG and the Diaspora” a cultural presentation, and closing with a taste of Caribbean-Indian Cuisine for all.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation takes this opportunity to:

Invite ALL MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA to cover the function at Indian Bay on Sunday June 1st 2025 from 2.00 p.m.

Invite everyone in SVG to attend the function at Indian Bay on Sunday June 1st 2025 at 2.00 p.m.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation encourages all citizens of SVG and in the Diaspora to participate in the celebrations by wearing an Indian outfit and eating Indian food on Sunday June 1st 2025.